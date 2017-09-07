‘Game Of Thrones’ star reveals how Tormund ‘creeps out’ Brienne off camera

Gwendoline Christie tells behind-the-scenes story

Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie has explained how one of her co-stars tries to “creep” her out on the show’s set.

Christie plays Brienne of Tarth in the HBO show. In recent episodes, Brienne has found herself the subject of romantic attention from the character of Tormund, portrayed by Kristofer Hivju.

Speaking on the Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, Christie spoke of how Hivju “likes to continue being in character even off set”. “He will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me… really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me,” she said.

Of some of the looks Hivju gives her as part of his role, Christie added: “In the script, it simply said, ‘Tormund gives Brienne a look’. I was not expecting the power, the magnitude of sort of intense sexual intention to pour out of a man’s eyes and cover me.”

Watch in the clip below:

Game Of Thrones season 7 recently concluded. Find out everything we know about season 8 here.

It was recently reported that season 8 might air later than previously expected.

The show’s producers are reportedly considering a plan to begin filming Game Of Thrones season 8 in October 2017, with production set to carry through all the way until August 2018. This could delay the episodes’ air date until 2019.

HBO programming boss Casey Bloys said: “Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take. The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”