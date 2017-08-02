‘Game Of Thrones’ referenced ‘The Walking Dead’ and Twitter can’t deal with it

The name-check came during a conversation between Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow

This week’s episode of Game Of Thrones contained a reference to The Walking Dead.

Episode three of Game Of Thrones‘ seventh season, titled ‘The Queen’s Justice’, aired on Sunday night in the US (July 30), repeated on Monday (July 31) in the UK.

The episode featured a moment where Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) are in conversation and, in response to Snow saying that “the dead are coming”, Tyrion remarks: “Why don’t you figure out what to do about my missing fleet and murdered allies, and I’ll figure out what to do about your walking dead men.”

The official Walking Dead Twitter have since responded to the reference with a shocked emoji.

See fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, HBO has released a trailer for the next episode of Game Of Thrones.

This will be the fourth episode of season seven. Its title has yet to be revealed, but the trailer points to an important meeting between Lena Headey’s Cersei and Mark Gatiss’s Tycho.

Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys also appears in the trailer, lamenting the fact that “all my allies are gone”. Check it out above.