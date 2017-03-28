‘Game Of Thrones’ actor nearly drops a big season 7 spoiler

"Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, 'What am I doing?'"

Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has come perilously close to dropping a big season 7 spoiler.

The actor narrowly avoided the clanger when asked about the scene in which his character, Jaime Lannister, revealed his true love for twin sister Cersei, played by Lena Headley.

“He’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally because he loves his sister unconditionally,” he told The Daily Beast.

“Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, ‘What am I doing?'”

After hearing Coster-Waldau’s comments, fans are now speculating that Cersei may have some kind of new love interest in season 7.

Game Of Thrones will return to screens in July for the next eagerly-awaited instalment. A trailer for season seven dropped earlier this month.

Kit Harrington has also spoken recently about what fans should expect from the seventh season.

Meanwhile, the show’s most expensive death scene has been revealed, and it’s not the one many fans would have guessed.