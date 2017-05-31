‘Game Of Thrones’ bosses explain why Jon Snow has a ‘tiny pecker’

Nobody's perfect...

Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss have explained why Jon Snow has been teased about his manhood on the show.

After Tormund glimpsed Snow’s naked corpse, he taunted Kit Harington’s character by saying: “What kind of God would have a pecker that small?”

Asked about the line by Esquire, Benioff and Weiss said: “There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right? It seems only fair. He’s handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it’s impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.”

The HBO show will return to screens this summer for its penultimate series. Showrunners Benioff and Weiss have already confirmed that 2018’s season eight will be its last.

READ MORE: Game Of Thrones season 7 – release date, trailer, cast, rumours, and everything we know so far

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

New pictures from Game Of Thrones season seven have been revealed this month, offering more hints about what to expect from the next run of episodes. The season seven trailer has been released too.

Meanwhile, Harington has discussed the new season’s pacing change, saying: “This season is really different than any other season because it’s accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on Thrones… it’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting.”