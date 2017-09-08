Ser Jorah, Beric Dondarrion, Tormund and The Hound are the quartet we never knew we needed

An unexpected Game of Thrones spinoff album could be in the works when filming for Game of Thrones season 8 gets underway in October, says one of the show’s actors.

In late August, Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) shared several viral clips of the so-called ‘Brotherhood Without Banjos’ covering Roger Whittaker and Tom Waits and singing an original composition called ‘Anthem over Season Seven End’.

Hivju said the group, which consisted of himself, Rory McCann (The Hound), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) and Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion), would be releasing a new album called ‘What Will Fate Bring Us???’

Now Dormer appears to have confirmed the news, telling Digital Spy: “We all have instruments now, so if I’m in the next season, we’ll be popping down to the recording studio in Belfast!” The fate of his and Hivju’s characters was unclear at the end of season 7, which ended in late August.

See the latest ‘Brotherhood Without Banjos’ clip below:

Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) recently revealed how Hivju stays in character on set to “creep” her out.

“He will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me,” she told Seth Meyers, “really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me.”

She added: “In the script, it simply said, ‘Tormund gives Brienne a look’.

“I was not expecting the power, the magnitude of sort of intense sexual intention to pour out of a man’s eyes and cover me.”