This is the ‘Game Of Thrones’ death scene that was never aired

One character was spared a typically grisly end

One of the stars of Game Of Thrones has revealed what her character’s death scene was intended to look like.

When Myrcella Baratheon met her end in season five, viewers were left unsure if the daughter of Cersei and Jaime Lannister had actually died. After Ellaria Sand killed her, all that was shown on screen was Baratheon collapsing into the arms of Jaime, with her nose bleeding.

Nell Tiger Free, who played the character, has now revealed what her death scene was meant to look like. According to the actor, it was intended to be similar to that of her brother Joffrey’s death. His death scene showed his face turning purple as he simultaneously vomited and asphyxiated.

Speaking to MYM Buzz, Free said Baratheon’s brains were meant to go “all over the ship”.

“I don’t know if I should say this, but originally what happened is they gave me those mashed up bananas with like blood, fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff,” she explained.

“I was so excited,” she continued. “I don’t like gore, but, like, I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it.”