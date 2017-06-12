This is the ‘Game Of Thrones’ death scene that was never aired
One character was spared a typically grisly end
One of the stars of Game Of Thrones has revealed what her character’s death scene was intended to look like.
When Myrcella Baratheon met her end in season five, viewers were left unsure if the daughter of Cersei and Jaime Lannister had actually died. After Ellaria Sand killed her, all that was shown on screen was Baratheon collapsing into the arms of Jaime, with her nose bleeding.
Nell Tiger Free, who played the character, has now revealed what her death scene was meant to look like. According to the actor, it was intended to be similar to that of her brother Joffrey’s death. His death scene showed his face turning purple as he simultaneously vomited and asphyxiated.
Speaking to MYM Buzz, Free said Baratheon’s brains were meant to go “all over the ship”.
“I don’t know if I should say this, but originally what happened is they gave me those mashed up bananas with like blood, fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff,” she explained.
“I was so excited,” she continued. “I don’t like gore, but, like, I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it.”
She explained the decision not to show that violent ending for the character was based on a desire for her “death to reflect her life”. “[They] wanted it to be sweet,” she added, “which is rare for [Game Of] Thrones.”
The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 was released last month. Watch below.
This new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.
Recently, new pictures of season 7 were also revealed.
The HBO show is set to return to screens this summer (July 16) for its penultimate series. Show producers have already confirmed 2018’s season 8 will be its last.
The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.
Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen has described the show’s upcoming season as its “best” to date.
Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO show, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for writing their best ever scripts.
“I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said.
He continued: “The story is going toward a conclusion. There’s no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game.”
Glen added of his own character’s current situation: “My feeling is Jorah would die a happy man if he could get forgiveness from Daenerys. He’s been in that mental territory half his life. He’s always been willing to sacrifices his life for her. His loss of life is not as big for him as seeking her redemption.”