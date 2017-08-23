‘Game Of Thrones’ director says the show’s timeline is ‘straining plausability’

The penultimate series of the hit HBO show is preparing to come to a close

Game Of Thrones director has said that the show’s timeline is “straining plausibility”.

Season seven of the hit HBO show is preparing to come to a close next week (August 27), with fans questioning the speed at which events are happening.

Alan Taylor, the director of latest episode ‘Beyond The Wall’, told Variety that the team behind the series was focusing more on the “emotional experience” of the plotlines rather than the specific details of how things turn out.

“We tried to hedge it a little bit with the eternal twilight up there north of The Wall,” he said. “I think there was some effort to fudge the timeline a little bit by not declaring exactly how long we were there.”

He added that fans were concerned about how fast ravens can fly after a bird carrying a message had to fly thousands of miles in a matter of hours during the latest episode, which aired on Monday (August 21) in the UK. Taylor said the crew had tried to come up with “plausible impossibilities, which is what you try to achieve, rather than impossible plausibilities.”

“So I think we were straining plausibility a little bit, but I hope the story’s momentum carries over some of that stuff,” he said.

Taylor added that he would be more concerned about the ins and outs of the timeline “if the show was struggling” with ratings and its reception.

Season seven of Game Of Thrones ends next week. Season eight was previously confirmed to be the final series of the programme.