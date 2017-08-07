"I can't stop crying".

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Game of Thrones fans were left feeling pretty emotional after last night’s episode, which saw Arya and Sansa Stark reuniting for the first time in five seasons.

The pivotal moment in the show came as a dishevelled Arya showed up at the gates of Winterfell and was told to “fuck off” by the guards who refused to believe that it was actually her.

But as Arya descended to the crypts beneath Winterfell, she was almost immediately followed by Sansa – setting up an extremely emotional reunion.

Responding to the moment, one fan wrote: “Even god is shedding happy tears watching the Stark reunion”.

Another said: “I can’t stop crying, this is amazing”.

The moment came in the fourth episode of Season 7, which was leaked days before it was due to air.

Responding to the leak in statement, HBO said: “HBO recently experienced a cyber-incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” a statement from the company reads. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.” HBO chairman Richard Piepler also declared the attack “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing”.

Meanwhile, new research also revealed how it is possible to spot a true Game of Thrones fan from their lifestyle and spending habits.