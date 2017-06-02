Game Of Thrones’ final season might not air until 2019

Tom Connick
By

The show runners may need more time to provide the series with a big finale

Game Of Thrones fans may have to wait until 2019 for the show’s final season.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the HBO programming president Casey Bloys reveals that, while nothing is set in stone, there may be an extra year to wait between Game Of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8.

“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule,” Bloys says. “We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”

In addition, the proposed Game Of Thrones spin-offs series’ will not air until Season 8 has finished, Bloys confirms.

“I want to put the prequels in context,” Bloys began. “It should go without saying I love having a show with this much intense interest around it. Even the smallest bit of information is a big deal and I appreciate that. But I wanted to make sure fans know this is a really embryonic process. I haven’t even seen outlines. In the press at large, everybody said, ‘there are four spinoffs’ and they assume that means each one is happening and we’re going to have a new Game of Thrones show per quarter. That’s not what’s going on. The idea is not to do four shows… Also, this is a long-term plan. Our No. 1 goal is the seventh season this summer and getting the eighth season written and aired.”

Last month it was revealed that Game Of Thrones Season 7 will be the series’ shortest yet, at just six episodes long. It’s set to have a “faster pace” than in previous seasons. The first trailer for Season 7 was launched at the end of May.

Game Of Thrones returns on July 17.