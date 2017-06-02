Game Of Thrones’ final season might not air until 2019
The show runners may need more time to provide the series with a big finale
Game Of Thrones fans may have to wait until 2019 for the show’s final season.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the HBO programming president Casey Bloys reveals that, while nothing is set in stone, there may be an extra year to wait between Game Of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8.
“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule,” Bloys says. “We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”
In addition, the proposed Game Of Thrones spin-offs series’ will not air until Season 8 has finished, Bloys confirms.
Last month it was revealed that Game Of Thrones Season 7 will be the series’ shortest yet, at just six episodes long. It’s set to have a “faster pace” than in previous seasons. The first trailer for Season 7 was launched at the end of May.
Game Of Thrones returns on July 17.