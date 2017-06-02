Game Of Thrones’ final season might not air until 2019

“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule,” Bloys says. “We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.” In addition, the proposed Game Of Thrones spin-offs series’ will not air until Season 8 has finished, Bloys confirms.

“I want to put the prequels in context,” Bloys began. “It should go without saying I love having a show with this much intense interest around it. Even the smallest bit of information is a big deal and I appreciate that. But I wanted to make sure fans know this is a really embryonic process. I haven’t even seen outlines. In the press at large, everybody said, ‘there are four spinoffs’ and they assume that means each one is happening and we’re going to have a new Game of Thrones show per quarter. That’s not what’s going on. The idea is not to do four shows… Also, this is a long-term plan. Our No. 1 goal is the seventh season this summer and getting the eighth season written and aired.”