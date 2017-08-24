‘Game Of Thrones’ writer George R.R. Martin: ‘I haven’t watched any of Season Seven’

He also gives an update on his latest book

Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin has admitted that he has not seen any of Season Seven because he is so busy writing.

Martin is currently working on the The Winds Of Winter, which was expected to be released next year but he has put no deadline on it.

“I did not start to write slower over the years,” he told the US Metro. “I was working on the first book for six year and four years on the second one. Fantasists who release their novels every year, do not offer books of large volume. These are not 1.5k pages like mine, but, for example, 500. In addition, I have not become younger. Age does not add enthusiasm.”

He also revealed that there will be major differences between the TV series and his book.

“The book series and TV adaptation go their separate ways,” he said. “On the screen characters are killed right and left. About 20 of them have died already, which are quite alive to me and will appear in a new book.”

He also revealed that his books were nearly turned into a film following the success of Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings.

“They asked me about a possible adaptation,” he said. “But at that time it was only about the big screen. It could have been a movie or three.”

Meanwhile, the amount some of the key actors in Game Of Thrones are paid per episode was recently revealed.

Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Lena Headey are all estimated to receive $500,00 (£391,000) per episode of the HBO show.

Only two actors are ranked above them in the drama list. Robert De Niro is reported to receive $775,000 (£606k) per instalment for his role in David O. Russell’s as-yet-untitled Amazon series, while NCIS’ Mark Harmon is said to be paid $525,000 (£411k) per episode.