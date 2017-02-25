‘Game Of Thrones” Ian McShane says fans need to ‘get a fucking life’

The actor is not happy with some of the show's fans' complaints

Game Of Thrones‘ Ian McShane has hit out against fans of the series, saying they need to “get a fucking life”.

The actor revealed a big spoiler about the return of the character The Hound last year, which angered a lot of the show’s viewers. He then went on to respond to complaints by saying the series was “only tits and wizards”.

Now, McShane has spoken further about those complaints in an interview with Empire. “Can you believe it?” McShane said, according to EW. “‘Oh, you’re giving it away.’ Firstly, you love it and secondly, you’ll have forgotten by the time it comes out.

“And what am I giving away?” he continued. “A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a fucking life. The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely]. You want to say, ‘Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more’.”

Co-star Maisie Williams recently spoke out about her feelings on spoilers, saying leaks getting out “really, really upsets me”.

“There’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show,” she added.

“It hurts. It’s just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don’t want to read it, and don’t want to look at it. But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it’.”

She went on to say that she thought it was “such a childish, annoying thing to do”, also dubbing it “sad”.

“People still watch it, but it does really grind my gears,” she noted.

Williams also spoke about her plans once Game Of Thrones is over, saying she was “excited” about the prospect of moving on from the show.

“I’m excited because it means I can do absolutely anything I want,” she said. “I could go away for three years and… travel the world, or I could write a film… I could do anything, and it’s quite exciting.”