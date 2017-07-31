Game Of Thrones leak reported after HBO hack

The studio was recently hit by a major "cyber-incident"

Hackers are threatening a leak of the upcoming episodes and scripts for Game Of Thrones after compromising HBO’s servers.

As Entertainment Weekly report, the studio was recently hit by a major “cyber-incident”, which resulted in up to 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company’s servers. Confidential details of other affected shows, including Ballers and Room 104, have already been released by the anonymous hackers.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber-incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” a statement from the company reads. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.” HBO chairman Richard Piepler also declared the attack “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing” in a company-wide email to employees.

The incident could mean that the upcoming episodes of Game Of Thrones’ current, seventh season could leak online ahead of schedule.

The hackers released an anonymous message to numerous reporters on Sunday, which read: “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

Following this week’s episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’, which prompted plenty of reaction on Twitter, HBO has released a trailer for the next episode of Game Of Thrones.

This will be the fourth episode of season seven. Its title has yet to be revealed, but the trailer points to an important meeting between Lena Headey’s Cersei and Mark Gatiss’s Tycho. Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys also appears in the trailer, lamenting the fact that “all my allies are gone”.