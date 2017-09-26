‘Game Of Thrones’ live concert experience to visit UK

The immersive experience will feature new music and footage from season 7, as well as past seasons of the show

The Game Of Thrones live concert experience has been confirmed for shows in the UK and Europe next year.

Ramin Djawadi, the composer behind the HBO show’s score, will bring what is billed as an immersive experience to Dublin, Belfast and London as part of a 20-date European tour.

He will lead an orchestra and choir in performing music from across all seven seasons of the programme. The show will include new music and footage from the latest series, alongside a new custom stage design and state-of-the-art visuals.

In a press release, Djawadi said: “Bringing the Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago.

“The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

The Game Of Thrones concert experience made its debut earlier this year with a US tour. A second North American tour will take place in September and October 2018.

The tour is said to recreate the realms found in Westeros and Essos, and will show new imagery created especially for the experience.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (September 29). O2 priority members will be able to purchase tickets in a presale from tomorrow (September 27) at 10am.

The Game Of Thrones live concert experience UK and Europe tour dates are as follows:

Madrid, WiZink Center (May 8)

Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi (10)

Paris, AccorHotel Arena (12)

Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena (14)

Lodz, Atlas Arena (15)

Prague, O2 Arena (16)

Budapest, Budapest Arena (18)

Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle (19)

Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (21)

Antwerp, Antwerps Sportpaleis (22)

Dublin, 3Arena (24)

Belfast, The SSE Arena (25)

London, The SSE Arena Wembley (27)

Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena (29)

Stockholm, Ericsson Globe (31)

Copenhagen, Royal Arena (June 1)

Munich, Olympiahalle (4)

Zurich, Hallenstadion (5)

Frankfurt, Festhalle Frankfurt (7)

Cologne, Lanxess Arena (8)