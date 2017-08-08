‘Game Of Thrones’ producers unveil mini-documentary on how they shot last episode’s epic battle scene

The cast and crew give an insight into the making of the fiery fight scene

Game Of Thrones producers have shared a look into the making of the epic battle scene that took place in the latest episode.

This week’s epsiode ‘The Spoils Of War‘ featured a huge fight between two armies, involving a dragon, as the tussle for Westeros continued.

Now, cast and crew have given an insight into the creation of that scene in a new mini-documentary, which you can watch at the top of the page.

“It’s just complete annihilation,” says Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the HBO show. “He sees the horror of so many men burnt to ashes. There’s nothing you can do, which is scary.”

“She’s the aggressor and, Jaime and Bronn, through their POV, we see that it ain’t pretty conquering,” adds Bryan Cogman, co-executive producer. “And the hope is that the audience doesn’t know who to root for in that sequence.”

Meanwhile, a former costume designer for Game Of Thrones has revealed that they used IKEA rugs as capes in the show.

Michele Clapton, who served as a costume designer during the first five seasons of the show, gave a talk at UCLA last year and, as Quartz recently reported, revealed that the costumes for the Night’s Watch were actually made from IKEA rugs.

“These capes are actually IKEA rugs,” she said, revealing that her costume team had cut, shaved and dyed the rugs before utilising them for the final pieces.

“The budget is the same every year regardless of what we’re filming—it’s okay, but it’s never enough,” Clapton added. “Sometimes if you’re restricted it makes you more clever about what you’re doing. You can look at things, you can reuse things.”