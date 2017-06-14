‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 aftershow ‘Talk The Thrones’ announced

Online aftershow will provide analysis and commentary on each new episode

A special Game Of Thrones aftershow has been announced for season 7.

The HBO show is set to return to screens next month for its penultimate series. It will air on HBO in the US on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Variety reports Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan of sports and culture website The Ringer will host a talk-based aftershow called Talk The Thrones, which will air online via Twitter and Periscope.

The show, much like The Walking Dead aftershow Talking Dead, will provide analysis and commentary on each episode of the new season.

Meanwhile, the first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 was recently released. Scroll beneath to watch.

The new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.

The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Showrunner DB Weiss said: “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”