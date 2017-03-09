‘Game Of Thrones’ season seven trailer and premiere date revealed

Start counting down the days before the show returns

Game of Thrones season seven has an official release date. Fans were expecting the show to return this summer and HBO have officially slated 16 July 2017 as the airing date of the first episode.

This announcement comes after HBO released a Facebook live-stream that featured a block of melting ice with an object inside it. Fans were asked to comment “Fire” or “Dracarys” to reveal the season seven premiere date only for the live-stream to unexpectedly end without releasing the air date.

Eventually the live-stream kicked back into action along with a minute and half teaser trailer featuring dialogue from a variety of characters both living and dead.

Watch the teaser below:

Earlier today (March 9) a poster was revealed with themes of ice meeting fire. Although little is known about the specifics of the story, Maisie Williams told The Independent: “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end.”

HBO announced last year that Game of Thrones would end after its eight season. However, show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Beniof have spoken about potential spin-off shows, saying: “We’ve talked about it … It’s not something I’m opposed to, but it has to make sense creatively.”

