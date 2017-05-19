‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Sherlock’ stars cast in Channel 4’s Philip K. Dick series, ‘Electric Dreams’

The series will also feature the likes of Bryan Cranston and Steve Buscemi

Stars from Game Of Thrones and Sherlock are set to appear in Channel 4’s upcoming series Electric Dreams.

The show is based on Blade Runner author Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi stories and will air on the channel in the UK later this year. It will also be available on Amazon Prime in the US.

Richard Madden – aka GOT‘s Robb Stark – and Lara Pulver, who plays Irene Adler in Sherlock, have now been confirmed to appear in the series.

Alongside them will be the likes of Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Timothy Spall, Greg Kinnear, Rachelle Lefevre, Anneika Rose and Holliday Grainger.

Electric Dreams will be made up of standalone episodes, each detailing the interaction between humans and technology, as Digital Spy reports.

The synopsis for one episode, ‘The Hood Maker’, reads: “‘The Hood Maker’ is set in a world without advanced technology and where mutant telepaths have become humanity’s only mechanism for long distance communication.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“But their powers have unintended implications and when the public begins to embrace mysterious, telepath-blocking hoods, two detectives with an entangled past are brought in to investigate.”