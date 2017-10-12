‘Game Of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa criticised after rape joke video resurfaces

2011 video sees actor say that fantasy genre allows you to "rape beautiful women"

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been hit with a backlash after a 2011 video of him appearing to joke about rape resurfaced online.

The footage, filmed at the 2011 Game Of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic Con, shows the Hawaiian-born actor – who played Khal Drogo in the HBO show between 2011 and 2012 – describing the merits of fantasy as a genre.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy go as a genre, there is so many things you can do,” he says, “like rip someone’s tongue out of their throats and get away with it.”

Momoa then jokes: “And rape beautiful women and have them fall in love with me, you know what I mean?”

His comments are met with laughter from the crowd, but many of his co-stars are seen with their heads in the hands.

Watch in the clip below:

Momoa – who also plays Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe – has not yet responded to the controversy.

This follows rape and sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The film producer has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment by numerous women, including famous stars such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne. He denies any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has said that he was groped by Hollywood executives when he was younger.

“I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness [and] inability to blow the whistle,” he wrote on Twitter. “There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”