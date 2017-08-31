‘Game Of Thrones’ star responds to Bran Stark ‘Night King’ theory

Isaac Hempstead Wright has given his verdict on the fan theory that emerged from season seven

Game Of Thrones‘ Isaac Hempstead Wright has spoken out about a fan theory that suggests Bran Stark is the Night King.

In the latest season, Stark made the transformation into the Three-Eyed Raven, giving him the ability to time travel. Reddit user turm0il26 suggested recently that by witnessing that the White Walkers descending on Westeros, Stark needs to go back in time and prevent it from happening.

However, his plan backfires and has disastrous consequences. “Bran believes he is eventually (with more knowledge) going to be able to rewrite history and that’s why he decides to go back and stop the Night King several times, but fails every time, ending up fulfilling the timeline-circle and taking the identity of the Night King himself.”

Wright has now spoken about the idea, calling it “far-fetched”. However, he did not rule out the possibility that it was correct. Speaking to Mashable, he said: “To be honest, I’m finding it a little far-fetched, but then again, I would’ve thought the Hodor theory far-fetched if I’d seen that on an internet forum.

“I dunno, there are so many theories in Game Of Thrones and so many things that are gonna begin to tie up next season, I think it’ll be interesting to see.”

He further elaborated on it in another interview with Vulture, saying Stark and the Night King are “less the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros.”

He continued: “The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time. As we’ve seen, they were created by the Children of the Forest, so we can’t get much more ancient than that.

“Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein’s monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there’s Bran, who uses his powers for good,” he added. “I want to find out why the Night King is so obsessed with destroying mankind. We’ll see whether they have any kind of explanations in the next season.”

Production on Game Of Thrones season eight could begin later this year, but show makers have warned it could take longer than ever to complete, with the premiere possibly delayed until 2019.