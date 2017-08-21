He's keeping his lips sealed about what's next.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that filming will kick off on the eight and final season of the HBO fantasy show in October.

The actor, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed the date in an interview with Collider but admitted that he had no idea what is in store.

“I knew what was going to happen for the first three seasons. After that, it’s been a season at a time,” he said.

“You get the scripts a month before we start shooting, or six weeks, and then you know what’s going to happen that season.

“But, I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we’ll get the scripts and I’ll find out. I’m very curious.”

So far, it’s already been revealed that the final Game of Thrones season will be the shortest to date, consisting of just six episodes.

Fans could also face quite the wait for it to air – with HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously revealing that while nothing is set in stone, there may be an extra year to wait between Game Of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8.

“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule”, he said. “We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”