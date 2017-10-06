‘Game Of Thrones’ star reveals when filming will start on season 8

Game Of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham has seemingly confirmed that the final season of the HBO fantasy show will be delayed until 2019, after revealing that the show will be filming all the way up to next summer.

Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos in the hugely popular fantasy show, also seemingly hinted that the lengthy filming process will result in all together longer episodes.

‘[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer’, he told TV Guide.

“We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

In a separate interview, Cunningham also confirmed that filming will begin later this month. Cersei Lannister actress Lena Headey also recently revealed a photo that showed her with the show’s costume department.

