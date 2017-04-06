‘Game Of Thrones’ star teases character’s death

The seventh series of the HBO show is set to air in summer

One of the stars of Game Of Thrones has teased the fate of one of the HBO show’s characters in the forthcoming seventh series.

The new episodes are set to air this summer, with filming and production already completed on the penultimate season.

Actor Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont, told Stuff: “I’ve always enjoyed playing Jorah. It’s been a role that’s been good to me so far.”

He went to say that it might not be a role he’s able to play for much longer, however, explaining: “There’s quite a high death count in Game of Thrones and they don’t blanch at removing favourite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way.”

He continued: “My end may well be close but so far I’m doing OK.”

A new trailer for the seventh series was shared last month (March 9), but doesn’t feature any live-action footage. Instead, it includes dialogue set to slowly crumbling GoT house sigils. Watch it above.

The new series will air on July 17 in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the opening episode at 2am – the same time it is shown in the US. The seventh season will feature seven episodes, while Glen previously revealed the final two seasons would have “15 hours” of content between them.

READ MORE: Game Of Thrones season 7 – release date, trailer, cast, rumours and everything we know so far