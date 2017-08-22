Does this ‘Game of Thrones’ theory explain the events of the last episode?

Is the Lord of Light behind the chaos?

A new Game of Thrones theory has teased that a vengeful god of war could be directly behind the events of the last episode.

In Sunday night’s instalment, viewers watched one of Season 7’s most dramatic battles yet, which saw The Night King felling one of Daenyrys’ dragons before bringing it back to life to join his own forces.

It wasn’t the only casualty either, with Brotherhood Without Banners’ Thoros dying after he was mauled by a bear.

But now, a new theory has suggested that the events were caused by the Lord of Light, a religious figure who is worshipped by Melisandre in Game of Thrones and traditionally believed to be the guardian of life and light.

Instead, the theory states that he isn’t the good guy that he is considered to be, and is instead a God of War who is doing all he can to cause the mother of all battles.

The theory, which originated on Forbes, states: “I’m beginning to suspect that the Lord of Light is not on the side of life, but a god of war, a bit like Wonder Woman’s Ares.

“This would explain his seemingly contradictory actions thus far, especially his intention to put a powerful weapon in the hands of the Night King. He wants the ensuing war to be as violent and destructive as physically possible, and the victor is irrelevant.”

Either way, Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until Sunday to see how things pan out in the Season 7 finale. A group of hackers targetting HBO, however, have even threatened to release it before then.