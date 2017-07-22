"I believe you have a role to play... as does another."

A new ‘weeks ahead’ trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones season 7 has been shared at San Diego Comic Con, which teases events from several episodes to come.

The clip sees Jon Snow considering an alliance with Daenerys, Euron Greyjoy parading through the streets of King’s Landing, and Melisandre visiting Daenerys in Dragonstone to suggest she has “a role to play… as does another.”

See the clip below:

Game of Thrones returned with its seventh season on Sunday (July 16), more than a year after its sixth. The new series will contain just seven episodes, before it returns with an eighth and final season in 2018.

Earlier this week Ed Sheeran denied that he had quit Twitter because of the backlash to his cameo in the first episode of Thrones‘ seventh season.

In the episode he played an unnamed Lannister soldier who encountered Arya in the Riverlands.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday, Sheeran clarified: “Last I’ll say on this. I came off Twitter coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my Game of Thrones cameo, because I am in Game of Thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly fuckin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.”