‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 features a villain ‘more menacing’ than Ramsay Bolton

The stakes may have been raised...

Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk has teased that his character, Euron Greyjoy, will become more menacing than Ramsay Bolton during season 7.

Asbæk, who made his Thrones debut in season 6, said he has based his performance in the new episodes on real life “psychos”.

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them,” he told Empire. “So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show: ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.’“

He added: “After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.”

The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 has recently been released. Scroll beneath to watch.

The new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.

Meanwhile, fans are discussing whether the real name of Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow may have been revealed.

The show’s bosses have also said that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Showrunner DB Weiss said: “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”