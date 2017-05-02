Gary Lineker denies Glastonbury flag’s claim that he ‘shags crisps’

'I think they'd just crumble anyway'

TV personality and football veteran and pundit Gary Lineker has spoken out to deny claims made on a flag seen at Glastonbury festival that he ‘shags crisps’.

The former England player and face of Walkers Crisps advertising was speaking to OK! Magazine, when he referred to the now infamous flag seen on site at the Worthy Farm festival.

“There was a big banner at Glastonbury once saying, ‘Gary Lineker shags crisps’,” he said. “But I honestly don’t.”

Linekar added: “I think they’d just crumble anyway!”

While flags will remain a mainstay at Glastonbury, it was however announced last month that flares and pyrotechnics will be banned form all UK festivals.

Last week it was announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata would be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017, while the likes of Busted, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Keifer Sutherland added to the line-up as the bill for the Field Of Avalon was revealed. Just as Emily Eavis promised, each individual area and stage of Glastonbury started to share its individual line-up, unveiling additional names that weren’t on the initial line-up.

Glastonbury will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.