The Bush frontman only lasted one series on the talent show.

Singer Gavin Rossdale has reportedly been axed as a coach on The Voice UK.

He joined fellow coaches Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am, when he was brought in when the show moved to ITV from the BBC this year.

TV sources confirmed to The Sun on Sunday that the Bush frontman wouldn’t be back for the next series saying he was “great to work with” but that “bosses felt he wasn’t right”.

“He didn’t make much of an impact, and they want someone with serious spark and charisma,” they told the paper.

“So they have taken the decision that he won’t be back next year.”

Rossdale previously said that he hoped his time on The Voice UK would raise the profile of Bush in his native Britain, after achieving much bigger success in the US.

McFly‘s Danny Jones is apparently a favourite to replace him, after impressing audiences in his role as coach on The Voice Kids.

Meanwhile, Rossdale’s predecessor Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson has spoken out about how he’s “waiting for The Voice to call”, saying he’d return as a coach as he “needs the money”.

It has also been reported that Tom Jones may quit the show.

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “It is too early to confirm the line-up for 2018.”