George HW Bush apologises after being accused of sexually assaulting ‘Boardwalk Empire’ star

Heather Lind says former President "touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side"

Former US President George HW Bush has apologised after being accused of sexual assault by Boardwalk Empire star Heather Lind, describing the alleged incident as an “attempt at humour”.

Lind, 34, alleged in a since deleted Instagram post that Bush – who served as President between 1989 and 1993 – had “sexually assaulted” her as they posed for a photograph several years ago.

The Mail Online reports that Lind wrote: “He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke.”

Lind also said that Bush senior – father of George W Bush – proceeded to touch her a second time and that his wife Barbara “rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’”.

Lind – who played Katy in Boardwalk Empire from 2011-2012 and has starred in AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies – added: “His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

A spokesman for Bush, 93, issued a statement to the Mail Online, which reads: “President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humour offended Ms Lind.”