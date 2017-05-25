George RR Martin compares Trump to King Joffrey from ‘Game Of Thrones’

Author hits out at US President

Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin has compared Donald Trump to his character King Joffrey, the sadist, brief ruler of Westeros.

Martin has spoken out against Trump in the past, now telling Esquire: “I think Joffrey is now the king in America. And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books.”

GoT star Kit Harington – who plays Jon Snow in the show – also told the publication: “Mr Donald Trump – I wouldn’t call him President, I’ll call him Mister – I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist.”

Meanwhile, the first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 was released this week.

The HBO show is set to return to screens this summer (July 16) for its penultimate series. Show producers have already confirmed 2018’s season 8 will be its last.

Earlier this week, new pictures of season 7 were revealed.

The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen has also described the show’s upcoming season as its “best” to date.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO show, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for writing their best ever scripts.

“I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said.