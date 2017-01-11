George RR Martin gives update on new ‘Game Of Thrones’ book

Fans have now been waiting for new novel 'The Winds Of Winter' for several years.

George RR Martin has given fans an update on the long-awaited new Game Of Thrones book.

The Winds Of Winter, the sixth novel in Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire series which inspired the hit TV show, has been in the works for several years. The last novel, A Dance With Dragons, was published back in July 2011.

Martin previously said he intends to spend most of 2017 working on the book, and now he has told readers it should be finished this year.

Responding to a question about the book from a fan on his LiveJournal blog, Martin wrote: “Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now.”

“I think it will be out this year,” he added. “(But hey, I thought the same thing last year).”

Liam Cunningham – who plays Davos Seaworth in the show – has recently revealed when the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones will start shooting.

The news follows speculation that Game Of Thrones season 7 could feature extra-long episodes.

The show’s producers have yet to say anything official about the length of episodes in season seven.

Meanwhile, Alfie Allen recently told fans season seven is set to get a lot ‘darker’. “[There will be] more of the same but better,” he promised, adding: “There will be more dragons… lots more torture!”