George RR Martin is working on another new TV show

'Game Of Thrones' is due to return this summer

Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin’s 1980 novel Nightflyers is set to be made into a TV series.

Syfy is developing the story which means Martin will not be involved in the project, due to the author’s deal with HBO.

Nightflyers is set in the future on the eve of Earth’s destruction. A crew of explorers journey on the “most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to their survival. As the crew nears their destination, they discover that the ship’s artificial intelligence and never-seen captain may be steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space.”

Jeff Buhler will write the series, which is currently still in the very early stages of development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO recently confirmed that there are four different Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works.

The hit show returns for its seventh season this July, with its eighth outing – expected in 2018 – confirmed as the final season.

Martin himself is involved with two of the projects, working alongside Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential) on one and Carly Wray (Mad Men) on another. The two other ideas are being ideas developed by Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class).

“There is no set timetable for these projects,” HBO added. “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

It is not yet known which – if any – of the ideas will be fully developed.

Show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Beniof have spoken about potential spin-off shows in the past, saying: “We’ve talked about it… It’s not something I’m opposed to, but it has to make sense creatively.”