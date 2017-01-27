George RR Martin to release new story set in world of ‘Game of Thrones’

It'll be part of an anthology

George RR Martin is set to release a new story set in the Game of Thrones world.

The story will be included in a new anthology book called ‘Book of Swords’. The Amazon description says it will feature “[f]ifteen original tales celebrating fantasy’s golden age of sword and sorcery, including a new story from George R. R. Martin set in the world of A Game of Thrones!”

Game of Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming speculates that the story could feature cut material from Martin’s previous stories ‘The Princess and The Queen’ and ‘The Rogue Prince’. The full version of ‘The Princess and the Queen’ was 80,000 words, but only 30,000 made it into the 2013 ‘Dangerous Women’ anthology.

The site claims that Martin may include a full history the Targaryen’s, including an account of the lives Aenys Targaryen and Maegor Targaryen (aka Maegor the Cruel), the two sons of Aegon the Conqueror.

Meanwhile, Martin has given fans an update on the long-awaited new Game Of Thrones book.

The Winds Of Winter, the sixth novel in Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire series which inspired the hit TV show, has been in the works for several years. The last novel, A Dance With Dragons, was published back in July 2011.

Martin previously said he intends to spend most of 2017 working on the book, and now he has told readers it should be finished this year.

Responding to a question about the book from a fan on his LiveJournal blog, Martin wrote: “Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now.”

“I think it will be out this year,” he added. “(But hey, I thought the same thing last year).”