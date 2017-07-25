"A boy can dream"...

George RR Martin has teased that The Winds of Winter could finally receive its long awaited release in 2018.

The book, which is the latest instalment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, has been delayed on several occasions, with Game of Thrones now officially ahead of its original source material.

But Martin has now teased that new books are increasingly likely to be release in 2018 – although it could be a fictional encyclopedia that he has been working on.

In a blog post, which also addressed rumours of the book being finished, he wrote: “Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away.”

He added: “I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream.”

Earlier this year, he teased that the book would be released in 2017.

“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago when I thought to be done by now”, he wrote.

“I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year).”

The latest development comes as Game of Thrones airs its seventh series – including a cameo from Ed Sheeran.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, also revealed the one artist that she would like to see make a cameo.