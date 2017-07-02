Gillian Anderson on all-male ‘X-Files’ writing team: “I believe we can do better”

The actor also noted the show's lack of female directors

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson has expressed disapproval after it was reported that the show’s new writing team consists only of men.

Fourteen years after its ninth season ended in 2002, The X-Files returned to television for a 10th season last year and is about to enter production for an 11th season to air in 2018.

A recent Washington Post article revealed that the forthcoming season 11 of the sci-fi show will be written by X-Files alumni Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan and James Wong, and three more male writers: Brad Follmer, Gabe Rotter and Benjamin Van Allen.

In response to the news Anderson tweeted: “I look forward to the day when the numbers are different”, noting that only two of the show’s 207 episodes to date have been directed by women.

After her response was interpreted by some as “slamming” or “ripping” The X-Files, she tweeted: “Not ‘slam’, not ‘rip’, just stating truth. I believe we can do better.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In January 2016, as the show returned to the air for its 10th season, Gillian Anderson revealed that she had been offered considerably less money than David Duchovny to take part in the revival.

The actress fought hard to receive the same pay as Duchovny during the show’s ’90s heyday, but revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that when Fox decided to revive The X-Files for a six-episode miniseries, “as usual, they [had] come to me with half of what they want to offer David”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson once again managed to negotiate an equal fee to Duchovny for the new episodes, but in her latest interview she has shared her disappointment with what happened initially.

“I’m surprised that more [interviewers] haven’t brought that up because it’s the truth. Especially in this climate of women talking about the reality of [unequal pay] in this business, I think it’s important that it gets heard and voiced,” she told The Daily Beast. “It was shocking to me, given all the work that I had done in the past to get us to be paid fairly. I worked really hard toward that and finally got somewhere with it.”

The actress continued: “Even in interviews in the last few years, people have said to me, ‘I can’t believe that happened, how did you feel about it, that is insane.’ And my response always was, ‘That was then, this is now.’ And then it happened again! I don’t even know what to say about it.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Anderson concluded: “It is… sad. It is sad.”