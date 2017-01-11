Has Netflix ordered a new season of ‘Gilmore Girls’?

The future of 'Gilmore Girls' on Netflix is looking increasingly promising.

As Moviepilot spotted, the unofficial website for Netflix Latin America – Mundo Netflix – has included Gilmore Girls on a list of shows renewed for the 2017 season.

The Mundo Netflix site is known for its accuracy in reporting Netflix renewals. Fans have been speculating about the show’s next step ever since it returned for four 90-minute episodes (under the title A Year In The Life) in November.

Each episode took place in a different season of the year and caught up with the Gilmore family and characters of Stars Hollow nine years after the show had ended its original network run.

Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore in the show, recently said discussions about a potential new series haven’t happened yet.

Bledel also said the show’s future would come down to “the story” and “the timing”. “We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum [for the revival] from there, and it came together so quickly, and it really seemed like the right thing,” she said.

“I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story, and I think that came together in A Year In The Life. The only thing I can say about a future instalment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing.”

After the finale ended with a cliffhanger, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said that he is “open” to the possibility of a follow-up, but that it would depend on the desire of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“We’re definitely open to it if Amy is,” Sarandos told Pedestrian.tv. “It’s a surprisingly international show and we’re thrilled with how people have enjoyed the new show and introducing the old show to an entire new generation of viewers.”