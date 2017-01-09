Watch the first full trailer for the final season of ‘Girls’

The Lena Dunham-created comedy-drama will end later this year

The first full trailer for the final season of Girls has been released.

The Lena Dunham-created comedy-drama, which airs on HBO in the US, has been running since 2012. Its sixth season, which premieres on February 12, will be its last, with the show set to draw to a close later this year after 62 episodes.

The final season will see Dunham’s character, Hannah Horvarth, attempt to fulfill her dreams of a career in writing. In the trailer, Hannah explains how she has “opinions about everything” in an interview with an editor. “I just feel like I’m a really perfect fit for your magazine,” she says to the editor in a diner. “I don’t give a shit about anything, yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything.”

Watch the full trailer for the final season of Girls below.

Last week, Dunham thanked Glamour magazine for not Photoshopping her body on its latest cover.

“Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter- my body isn’t fair game,” she wrote on her Instagram. “No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.”