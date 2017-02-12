Lena Dunham reveals ‘the most important sex scene’ in ‘Girls’

'We felt uncomfortable with what was happening'

Lena Dunham has revealed what she believes to be the ‘most important sex scene’ to ever feature in the show ‘Girls’.

Tonight sees the sixth and final season of ‘Girls’ premiere in the US before being shown in the UK tomorrow. Known for its innovative and politically-challenging sex scenes, Dunham has told NME which one means the most to her.

“The scene in season two, episode nine, between Adam Driver and Shiri Appleby, where he goes off the wagon as an alcoholic and becomes physically dominating and some might say violent,” she told NME. “I found [it] particularly resonant because I think many women have had experiences of being in situations where we weren’t being assaulted, but we felt uncomfortable with what was happening.”

When asked about the legacy that ‘Girls’ might have, she replied: “Ask me in 10 years! No, I’ve been thinking about this a lot and I’d hope that one of the things it did was advance women towards a space where there’s no place that isn’t safe for them to go on TV.”

‘Girls’ returns to Sky Atlantic at 10pm on February 13

Earlier this week, the team behind ‘Girls’ also spoke out about the one one scene that was almost banned from the show. Co-creator Judd Apatow revealed that one particular scene which caused the broadcaster to draw ‘a line in the sand’ – after meeting resistance from programming president Michael Lombardo.

Apatow described it as “conclusion shot”, while co-creator and star Lena Dunham bluntly referred to it as “cum arcing through a shot.”

“From the beginning, we were aware that what we were doing was sexually provocative, and that’s what made it interesting and new and fun. Lena wanted to reveal something that is normally hidden — so often you’re not talking about a giant part of most people’s lives because people don’t want to portray it on film,” Apatpow told Hollywood Reporter. “We were like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve actually found the line at HBO.’”

“That opened up tons of stories that you’re usually not able to tell. But then we had a scene with a conclusion shot …”

He added: “HBO said, ‘If this is in the show, we could lose our license’. We were like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve actually found the line at HBO’.

A controversial sex scene was banned from ‘Girls’