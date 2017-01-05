‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham thanks magazine for not Photoshopping her body

Dunham poses with her 'Girls' cast-mates on the latest cover of US 'Glamour' magazine.

Girls star Lena Dunham has thanked US Glamour magazine for not Photoshopping her body on its latest cover.

Dunham and her cast-mates Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams pose for the cover of the magazine’s latest issue, which is entirely Photoshop-free.

After sharing pictures from the shoot on Instagram, Dunham recalled receiving “sickening insults” about her body from online trolls and argued that the un-retouched images send out an important message.

“Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter- my body isn’t fair game,” she wrote. “No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.”

She added: “Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today.”

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ❤️ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:45am PST

The sixth and final season of Girls is due to premiere on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in February. Watch a teaser trailer here.

Meanwhile, shortly before last year’s US Presidential election, Dunham released a celebrity-spoofing, pro-Hillary Clinton rap video for a track called ‘Sensual Pantsuit Anthem’.