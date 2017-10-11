The original ‘Gladiators’ reform on ‘This Morning’

They're celebrating 25 years since the show's first airing

The original cast of Gladiators reformed on this morning’s episode of ITV daytime show This Morning.

25 years ago today (October 11), the hit 90s game show first aired. To celebrate the anniversary, Jet (Diane Youdale), Hunter (James Crossley), Panther (Helen O’Reilly), Ace (Warren Furman) and referee John Anderson all joined presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the This Morning sofa.

Jet said of her time on the show: “Injuries aside, it was amazing. A lot of the guys bounced back. I bruised my spinal cord quite badly and left after four and a half years.” Ace, meanwhile, revealed he is a “Gladiator of the gospel”, emphasising his newfound religious life.

Panther reflected on the show’s message, stating that “it was great to inspire so many people to be able to be strong and feminine at the same time”.

Watch the appearance back below.

Gladiators was rebooted by Sky1 in 2008, running for just two seasons before it was cancelled the following year.