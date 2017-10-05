‘Glee’ star pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Mark Salling faces four to seven years in prison

‘Glee’ star Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges – and now faces four to seven years in prison.

Salling, best known for his role as Noel ‘Puck’ Puckerman in the musical comedy-drama, was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in December 2015, before being indicted last year. He is said to have downloaded “thousands of images” of child pornography.

Now, as part of his guilty plea agreement, he must face four to seven years in prison. According to The Blast, he must also register as a sex offender, have no communication with anyone under the age of 18 (unless in the presence of a parent or legal guardian). He was also ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim who has requested it.

One released, he’ll remain under supervision for 20 years, and stay 100 feet away from schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds, and video arcade facilities.

Last year, US attorney Eileen Decker said of the charges: “Young victims are harmed every time an image is generated, every time it is distributed and every time it is viewed.”

At the time of arrest, police had seen “more than a thousand images of ‘child sexual exploitation’ on Salling’s computer”, and had seized his other electronic devices.