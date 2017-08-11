‘GLOW’ has been renewed by Netflix for a second season

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are set to return...

Netflix has confirmed that GLOW will return for a second series next year, after it debuted in June to widespread praise from both critics and viewers.

The show follows the lives of the titular ‘Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’ and is inspired by the real-life sports show that briefly aired on US television during the 1980s.

It sees Alison Brie star as an out of work actress who auditions for the show and trains to become one of GLOW’s biggest stars.

Now, Netflix has confirmed that the comedy-drama, which was created by Orange Is The New Black’s Jenji Kohan, will return for a second series.

The announcement was made on the show’s official Twitter account, with a brief message reading: “Here we #GLOW again… Season 2 is coming”.

An official release date for the series is yet to be announced, but Netflix have confirmed that it will follow an 10 episode format once more.

Meanwhile, Kate Nash recently opened up on her role in GLOW, and how she was forced to get to grips with wrestling to tackle the role of Rhonda Richardson.

She told NME: “it’s been the most inspiring experience of my life because I’ve done things now with my body that I never thought I could ever do, these crazy moves and stunts. It just opens your mind and you think, ‘God what else can I do that I thought I would never be able to do?’ As a woman, you have such a strange relationship with your body, especially being in the public eye from a really young age.

“People have called me too fat and too ugly to be a pop star, they’ve commented on my body throughout my career. That’s the same for a lot of girls, they feel judged, they don’t feel good enough. So it was amazing to have this new relationship with my body.”