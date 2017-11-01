Watch first preview of Liam Gallagher, Jeremy Corbyn, Ed Sheeran on ‘Gogglebox’

The show's 'Stand Up To Cancer' celebrity special airs this week

The first footage of Gogglebox‘s upcoming celebrity special in aid of ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ has been released.

It features Jeremy Corbyn, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Example, Big Narstie, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp on the sofas.

Corbyn was announced as a guest star on the show last week, and it has since been revealed that he will share the sofa with comedian Jessica Hynes, famous for her roles in Spaced and Shaun Of The Dead.

Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, will share the sofa with his mum Peggy and son Gene. His brother, Noel Gallagher, appeared on the show alongside Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell back in 2014 – a fact which prompted Liam to take yet another dig on Twitter, writing: “A platform to get mouthy I was asked to do something for charity with my fam not supermodels and squares get a grip as you were LG.”

Watch the first footage of Gogglebox‘s upcoming celebrity charity special below.

Recently, Jeremy Corbyn got in on the ‘Man’s Not Hot’ meme.

The meme in question originates from a recent BBC Radio 1Xtra video by British comedian Michael Dapaah, who delivered a parody freestyle under the guise of his character Roadman Shaq/Big Shaq.

In the video, Dapaah freestyled: “I tell her man’s not hot, I tell her man’s not hot / The girl told me, ‘Take off your jacket’ / I said, ‘Babes, man’s not hot’”.

Now, during a recent public appearance at this year’s Labour Party Conference, the party’s leader Corbyn was asked on stage if he wanted to take off his jacket, to which he replied: “The man’s not hot”.