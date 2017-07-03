"We want you home, Jade."

Gotham star Donal Logue has appealed for the safe return of his 16-year-old daughter after she went missing last month.

The actor, who plays Harvey Bullock in the DC Comics TV show, posted an impassioned appeal on Facebook after daughter Jade went missing on June 26 – having been last spotted near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He wrote on Facebook: “This is my daughter, Jade. It’s one of my favourite photos of her taken from a happier time. I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade.

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade) but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home, Jade.”

Logue, who also appeared in Law & Order: SVU, added: “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her– clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved.

“The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off.”

His ex-wife, Kayla Smith, has also posted a Twitter message to secure their daughter’s safe return.