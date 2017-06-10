‘The Grand Tour”s Richard Hammond airlifted to hospital

The presenter has been involved in a "serious car crash"

Richard Hammond has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a serious car crash.

The presenter was filming for Amazon’s The Grand Tour in Switzerland when the incident took place.

According to Swiss paper 20 Minuten (translated by The Telegraph), Hammond and fellow stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May were filming on a closed road in St. Gallen for the Bergrennen Hemberg race. Hammond reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

He climbed out of the Rimac electric supercar by himself before it burst into flames.

Clarkson tweeted after the crash calling it “the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening.” “But incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK,” he added.

As Vulture reports, an official statement was posted on the show’s social media accounts that said even though Hammond was “conscious and talking” he was airlifted to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention. He suffered a fractured knee, but no serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is as yet unknown, but is being investigated.

Hammond suffered serious injuries earlier this year when he fell off a motorbike in Mozambique while filming for The Grand Tour. In 2006, while filming Top Gear, he crashed a high-speed dragster that was travelling at more than 260 miles per hour. He spent several weeks in hospital, and part of that time in a coma, but made a full recovery.