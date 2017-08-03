Watch baked goods sing Paul McCartney in Channel 4’s first ‘Bake Off’ trailer

McCartney and the Frog Chorus' 'We All Stand Together' soundtracks the trailer

The first trailer has been released for Channel 4’s new-look The Great British Bake Off.

It was announced earlier this year that Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding is teaming up with Sandi Toksvig to host Channel 4’s first series of Bake Off, replacing departing BBC presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. TV chef Prue Leith will be a new judge alongside Paul Hollywood, who opted to move stations with the show.

With the new series “coming soon”, this new animated trailer sees slices of cake, croissants and other baked goods singing Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus’ ‘We All Stand Together’. Watch below.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Noel Fielding had been banned from wearing black clothing on the new series of GBBO. Tabloid reports claimed that Channel 4 are aiming to tone down Fielding’s “wacky style” but will allow the comedian to “don some more ­extravagant, colourful ­outfits later in the series once viewers have got used to him”.

Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno also recently claimed that he could be set to appear on Bake Off.

Speaking to Radio X, Pizzorno revealed that Fielding wants to get him involved. “He does,” Pizzorno said. “I wouldn’t rule out, I mean I wouldn’t call myself a celeb but I wouldn’t rule out a appearance on Celeb Bake off – I can make a mean Jaffa Cake for sure.”