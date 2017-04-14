First pictures of new ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenting team released as it is revealed Noel Fielding has never baked a cake

The 'Mighty Boosh' man will join Sandi Toksvig in fronting the new season, which will air on Channel 4 later this year

The first pictures of the new Great British Bake Off presenting team have been released – while it has also been revealed that new presenter Noel Fielding has never baked a cake.

The popular TV show will air later this year on Channel 4 for the first time after its controversial switch from the BBC. The move, which came after Channel 4 won the rights in a much-publicised bidding war, saw original presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins leave the show, as did judge Mary Berry.

Paul Hollywood will be the sole remaining on-screen face left on the new version of the Bake Off following the switch, and his new co-presenters have since been revealed – with Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and new judge Prue Leith joining him.

The first pictures of the new presenting team have been released today (April 14) by the show – see that below.

Good things come to those who bake. The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon to Channel 4. #GBBO A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

It has also been reported that Fielding’s Mighty Boosh writing partner, Julian Barratt, has revealed that the new host has “never made a cake.”

Speaking to The Mirror, Barratt said: “I don’t think he’s ever baked a cake but he’s coming to it with a fresh mind. He likes cakes. I’ve never seen Bake Off. Everyone loved it on the BBC, and now it’s on Channel 4. I’m not sure what they are worried about – is it that Noel’s not cosy?

“Of course, I will watch him now,” Barratt continued. “I’ve never watched it before, so it’s working – they’ve got one more viewer.”