Grotbags actress Carol Lee Scott has died aged 74

Fans pay tribute to the popular 80s green witch

Carol Lee Scott, best known for her role as TV witch Grotbags in the ’80s, has died aged 74.

Her niece Gina Mear paid tribute to the actress on Twitter, saying: “My dear aunty Carol passed away yesterday (July 4), RIP #Grotbags, I will miss you.”

Grotbags originally appeared in Emu’s World in the 80s alongside Rod Hull and Emu, but she became so popular that she was given her own show which lasted for three series between 1991-93.

Born in Somerset, Scott spent 19 years working as a Pontins Blue Coat, where she honed her live entertainment skills, before collaborating with Hull on the popular children’s show.

The character of Grotbags was first created when Scott spent a summer season performing alongside Hull in Cleethorpes, before evolving into the green TV character that children loved to hate.

When Hull was offered his own TV show he suggested Scott to play the witch, bringing Grotbags to the fore.

Scott and Hull remained friends until his death in 1999.

Many paid tribute to the actress on Twitter. “Just heard Carol Lee Scott has died. Oh Grotbags may you rest in peace. Thank you for being part of my childhood,” one wrote.

Another added: “I bloody loved #Grotbags, her golden hand and her crocodile. And the eyelashes! Think of her every time there’s a knock at the door.”