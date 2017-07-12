Gwendoline Christie is keen to appear in a ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off

The actor has said the role of Brienne of Tarth is "very dear" to her

Gwendoline Christie has said she would consider appearing in a Game Of Thrones spin-off, despite some of her co-stars ruling themselves out of any future series.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have already said they won’t appear in any of the five pilots that are currently being worked on to replace the show when it concludes next season.

Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, has said she sees potential for “so many storylines” showing more sides to her character than fans get to see in the original HBO series.

“I’d always consider [returning] for that particular character,” she told Newsweek. “Because that character is very dear to me.”

The actor described her character as a “tender woman and an unusual woman”. She added: “I’ve been so overwhelmed by the response to that character; it isn’t just women that approach me, it’s men, and people from all sorts of different backgrounds who somehow feel an affinity to Brienne and what she represents.

“I’d like to see more of that and I’d love to continue exploring it.”

However, as Digital Spy reports, a Brienne-based spin-off seems unlikely given that author George R. R. Martin, who is involved in the development process, has already said the five planned spin-offs are prequels set long before the events of Game Of Thrones.

Meanwhile, the seventh season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on July 16 in the US and on Sky Atlantic in the very early morning of July 17 in the UK. Kit Harington has criticised “assholes” who leak potential plot spoilers ahead of the show’s return.

Some fans are clamouring for information about the new series’ storylines. It is believed that HBO’s episode titles for the new season could reveal possible plot developments.

Asked about keeping the show’s secrets safe, the Jon Snow actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I think we did everything we could. There’s only so much you can do when you’re filming in these beautiful locations and you can’t shut places off. You just have to deal with these, frankly, assholes who wanna spoil it for people.”

He added: “I know there’s money involved, but I just got so… I’m so protective over this show now. I’m so fond of it and as it gets towards the end, and all these exciting things happen, which I want to be shocks for people, it really infuriates me when I see someone ruining that [for] people.”