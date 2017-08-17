Hackers take over HBO’s social media after ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’ leaks

'We are just testing your security'

Hackers have once again struck US TV network HBO – this time taking over their social media accounts after leaks of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ and ‘Westworld‘.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

HBO was first hit by the ‘major cyber attack’ last month, in which hackers threatened to leak a massive 1.5 terabytes of stolen content. So far, personal details of the ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast members have been shared, as well as the upcoming season 7 episode 6. The ‘fourth wave’ hack occurred earlier this month.

Now the hackers, known as ‘OurMine’, have struck the cable giant’s social media networks – taking them over briefly last night. As well as the Facebook and Twitter accounts for HBO itself, they also seized control of the social channels ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’.

One of the since deleted Tweets included: “OurMine are here. We are just testing your security”. Another message tried to get the hashtag ‘#HBOleak’ trending. This is being viewed as escalating the threat to leak more information unless their demands are met.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Among the content stolen in latest hack was the shooting schedules for ‘Game Of Thrones’ and the upcoming season 2 of ‘Westworld‘ – which may give away potential plot details.

As Mashable reports, it is claimed that the OurMine hackers are demanding around $6.5 million in Bitcoin from HBO in exchange for not leaking additional files.

HBO replied that “[as] there is an ongoing investigation we will have no comment beyond the statements that are already out there.”