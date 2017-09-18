The full list of Emmy winners as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ win big
Here's all the winners...
The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror, and Big Little Lies were among the main winners at the Emmys last night, after scooping a total of six prizes.
The award for Outstanding Drama series was awarded to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ after the dystopian sci-fi drama drew huge acclaim from critics. The best director award also went to helmer Reed Morano, while Elisabeth Moss picked up the Best Actress award and Ann Dowd triumphed in the Best Supporting Actress Category.
HBO series Big Little Lies also triumphed in the limited series categories, with Nicole Kidman picking up the Best Actress award, along with a Best Supporting actress win for Laura Dern. It also won in the best supporting actor category (Alexander Skarsgard), best director (Jean-Marc Vallee) and best limited series.
Black Mirror, meanwhile, led the charge on a big night for British talent, with romantic time-travel episode San Jupinero bagging the awards for Outstanding TV Movie and Outstanding Writing for a TV Movie.
Accepting the award, creator Charlie Brooker described the episode as “a story about love, and love will defeat hate, it will win.”
Riz Ahmed was also among the British winners, taking home the trophy for best lead actor in a limited series or movie for his appearance in The Night Of.
He dedicated the award to ‘The late, great, James Gandolfini’.
Donald Glover also made history by becoming the first ever African American to win Best Directing for his work on acclaimed comedy series Veep.
You can see some of the main winners below. The whole list is here.
- Outstanding Drama Series (winners highlighted in bold italics)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
- Outstanding Limited Series or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
- Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
- Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo – “The Law of Vacant Places”
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan – “And the Winner Is…”
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan – “Pilot”
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Stephen Glover (Atlanta)
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (Master of None)
Alec Berg (Silicon Valley)
Billy Kimball (Veep)
David Mandel (Veep)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Bill Camp (The Night Of)
Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo – “The Law of Vacant Places”
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan – “And the Winner Is…”
Ron Howard, Genius – “Einstein: Chapter One”
James Marsh, The Night Of – “The Art of War”
Steven Zaillian, The Night Of – “The Beach”
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Judy Davis, Feud
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans – “The Soviet Division”
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul – “Chicanery”
Peter Morgan, The Crown – “Assassins”
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale – “Offred”
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things – “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld – The Bicameral Mind”
- Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
- Oustanding Directing for a Drama series
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul – “Witness”
Stephen Daldry, The Crown – “Hyde Park Corner”
Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale – “Offred”
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Bridge”
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland – “America First”
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things – “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld – “The Bicameral Mind”
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta – “B.A.N.”
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley – “Intellectual Property”
Morgan Sackett, Veep – “Blurb”
David Mandel, Veep – “Groundbreaking”
Dale Stern, Veep – “Justice”
- Directing for a Variety Series
Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner – Drunk History
Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live
Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice